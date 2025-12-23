Cardinals Looking To Add Firepower After Willson Contreras Trade

There are roughly two months to go until Spring Training begins and we certainly will see more transactions from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Now, at this point, we all know about the possibilities of different trades. Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, and JoJo Romero are all still members of the organization. But that's not all. The Cardinals are looking to add.

St. Louis already has signed Dustin May to be a hurler near the top of the team's starting rotation. While speaking to the media on Monday, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom also made a point to note that the club is still looking for pitching, as shared by Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.

Who could the Cardinals add next?

"I think if the right fit is there, we would like to add some experience (in the rotation), and I think we can do that," Bloom said, as transcribed by Jones.

Jones also noted that the Cardinals are looking for a right-handed hitter with pop.

"Bloom says they're still looking for a righty hitter with power, likely for the outfield but with some lanes in the infield," Jones wrote on X. "Also an additional starter, which is not "an absolute necessity," but a desire, and leadership in the bullpen."

If the Cardinals want a veteran starting pitcher in free agency, three options that are out there and would make sense are Lucas Giolito, Jordan Montgomery, and Tyler Mahle. Of the three, Giolito would likely be the most expensive. He had a good year with Boston in 2025, but it was ended early due to injury. His market hasn't developed -- at least publicly -- to this point. Montgomery is a veteran that Cardinals fans know well. He shined with the team before being traded to the Texas Rangers. Mahle is another veteran who has been around the block and he had a good 2025 season.

On the hitter side, someone like Harrison Bader, Tommy Pham, or Hunter Renfroe could fit the description of righty-hitting outfielder with pop.

