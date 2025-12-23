Cardinals, Brendan Donovan New Rumor Explained

The St. Louis Cardinals have already surprised some by pulling off two different trades with the Boston Red Sox. A third would be a shock, but it sounds like there’s a possibility here. Or, at least, that's what the latest rumors out there would make you believe.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday night that the Cardinals and Red Sox have discussed a third trade that would send Brendan Donovan to Boston, but noted that nothing is close at the moment.

"St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who already has traded right-hander Sonny Gray and first baseman Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox, might not be done dealing with his former club," Rosenthal wrote. "The Cardinals and Red Sox also have discussed a trade that would send infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan to Boston, according to people briefed on the conversations. Donovan likely would play second base for the Red Sox, who have also been linked to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte.

Could there be a third deal on the way?

"No deal is close, but Donovan almost certainly would bring a greater return than Gray or Contreras, whom the Cardinals acquired for five minor-league pitchers while including a combined $28 million in the deals. No word yet on whether Bloom is prepared to send the Gateway Arch to Boston in an even bigger blockbuster."

For St. Louis, this idea still makes sense. Bloom helped to build the Boston farm system. If there is a team out there that he would have in-depth knowledge of the prospect base, it would be the Red Sox.

Donovan has been one of the most popular players on the trade block this offseason with reported interest all across the league. The Athletic's Katie Woo reported on Dec. 13 that the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners emerged as the "front-runners" for Donovan, but neither team has gotten a deal over the finish line as of writing.

This type of idea makes sense for the Cardinals because if they can get their lofty asking price, it doesn't really matter which team is willing to foot the bill. If the Red Sox offer St. Louis a large package for Donovan, great. If the Mariners do, awesome. If the Giants do, sweet. It doesn't matter where the package is coming from as long as Bloom deems it worthy to cut ties with Donovan.

It has been reported that the Cardinals want at least two top prospects for Donovan. Having rumors out there about a team the club is known to do business with and has a good farm system is positive for multiple reasons. Either the rumors are real and the Cardinals are trying to poach prospects from one of the top farm systems in baseball. Or, the club can use Boston and its elite farm system as leverage in conversations with other teams. This is the type of news that would be odd for Boston, but is positive for St. Louis.

