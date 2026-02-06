Cardinals-Paul Goldschmidt Reunion Isn't as Crazy it Sounds

The St. Louis Cardinals could use one more right-handed bat this offseason and an old friend is out there for the taking.

Throughout the offseason, the Cardinals have done a good job bringing prospects to town by trading away the veterans on the roster. Losing Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan certainly isn't a small deal. All four are All-Star-level players and veteran voices in the clubhouse.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As things stand right now, the Cardinals have a very young roster. On the bright side, that should do good things for development for the organization in the long-term. On the downside, there really aren't a lot of veterans who have been around the block. With a young roster. It is important to have guys who have been around the league — or with St. Louis — to help show everybody the ropes. With Spring Training approaching, that should be the club's final goal. Bring in a veteran, right-handed bat and then go from there. There has been a lot of chatter about the idea of bringing in an outfielder, another idea the club should consider is a reunion with Paul Goldschmidt.

Should the Cardinals look to reunite?

Aug 26, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) breaks his bat in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The idea sounds crazy, but bear with us for a second.

Goldschmidt spent six seasons in St. Louis. He won a Most Valuable Player Award with the organization and was a beloved figure in St Louis as a whole. For the slugger, he likely wants more than to play on a team that very well could miss the playoffs once again. But time is running out. Spring Training will kick off in less than a week.

If a contender doesn't come calling, St. Louis should at least gauge Goldschmidt's interest. Last year, he slashed .274/.328/.403 with 10 homers, 45 RBIs and 31 doubles in 146 games played for the New York Yankees. Clearly, he still has something left in the tank.

The idea of adding an outfielder has been thrown around. If you add someone like Goldschmidt to come in and help at first base, you can give Alec Burleson time in the outfield, so that would solve the outfield question. Especially, with Lars Nootbaar uncertain for Opening Day, it wouldn't hurt to roll with the veterans while giving Burleson plenty of reps at first base and then when he's not there, putting him in the outfield.

Goldschmidt has seen it all throughout his 15-year big league career. That knowledge and leadership would be huge for this young group.

More MLB: Free Agent Reunion Could Solve Cardinals' Outfield Hole