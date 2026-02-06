Free Agent Reunion Could Solve Cardinals' Outfield Hole

It sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals aren't done looking around for more talent to add to the organization.

The story of the offseason for St. Louis has been the veterans the club has let go and the prospects that have come back to town. St. Louis has made multiple solid moves to bring veterans to town, although those moves have been overshadowed by the subtractions. Dustin May and Ryne Stanek were both good and strategic pickups for the organization. Both should play big roles right away and could bring back talent ahead of the 2026 trade deadline if the team sees fit.

St. Louis boasts a very young roster at the moment and don't have a ton of right-handed talent for the lineup with Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras out the door. As the offseason winds down, it's clear the club is still looking for more. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Katie Woo and Will Sammon reported that the team is still looking for an outfielder.

"Bloom’s major trades are likely done, but he did not rule out one more addition before the season begins," Woo and Sammon wrote. "In a videoconference call with St. Louis reporters, Bloom said he’d like to add to the club’s outfield. Over the last few weeks, the Cardinals have been looking to add a right-handed outfielder, though one of their targets, Austin Hays, signed with the White Sox over the weekend. Miguel Andújar and former Cardinal Randal Grichuk remain on the market, but Bloom could also swing a smaller trade. Any addition, whether through trade or free agency, will likely be on a one- or two-year deal."

Since Woo and Sammon dropped their column, Miguel Andújar has come off the board. For St. Louis, arguably the top option for the organization should be an old friend in Tommy Pham. The 37-year-old has had two different stints with the club, with the most recent being in 2024. In 2025, he played in 120 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates and hit 10 homers, drove in 52 runs and hit .245. With Lars Nootbaar unclear for Opening Day, the Cardinals should be all over Pham before another team can bring him in.

He has a bit of right-handed pop and has played for St. Louis both as a young guy early in his career and in the back half of his career. He has seen it all and would be a good voice for the clubhouse.

