Cardinals Predicted to Land 20-Year-Old Slugger After Brendan Donovan Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals have been moving in the direction of a massive rebuild for the last few months. They made a few trades at the trade deadline last season, but their real rebuild started this offseason.

The Cardinals have shipped away four veteran stars this offseason. Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras were moved to the Boston Red Sox. The Cardinals were able to net solid prospects and a lot of salary relief. They achieved the same thing by trading Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Cardinals made their big move of the offseason earlier this week by trading Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners. In a three-team trade that included the Tampa Bay Rays, the Cardinals landed a lot of prospect capital. They're certainly headed in the right direction, but there are more moves to be made.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently put together a mock draft of the 2026 MLB Draft. With their first-round pick, Reuter predicted the Cardinals would select TCU slugger Sawyer Strosnider.

Cardinals could land a star in the 2026 MLB Draft

Shallowater runner Brooks Carter dives for the bag as first baseman Sawyer Strosnider runs up too late to tag him out during Game 2 of the 3A Region 1 Final against Brock at Abilene Christian University Friday June 4, 2021. Final score was 7-0, Brock. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"A loud .350/.420/.650 line with 13 doubles, 10 triples, 11 home runs, 51 RBI and 10 steals made Strosnider one of the top freshmen in the nation last season, and a 60-power, 60-speed profile is generally a ticket to hearing your name called early in the draft," Reuter wrote. "He underwent shoulder surgery last summer, but sat in the low 90s with his fastball as a prep pitcher and should profile well in right field at the next level."

Strosnider is coming off a surgery, which is why he might fall to the Cardinals in the draft. If he can bounce back in a big way, the Cardinals likely won't have a chance to draft him.

He's an excellent athlete with the ability to leave the yard at any time. His speed and power make him one of the best prospects in the entire draft class. If he can put all the pieces together, he could be a 30-home run, 30-stolen base big leaguer in the next five to eight years.

