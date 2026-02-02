Fallout Of Cardinals-Brendan Donovan Reported Bombshell Trade

It has been a wild offseason for the St. Louis Cardinals, but it appears as though the fourth major trade of the offseason is just about to get done.

The Athletic's Katie Woo and Chad Jennings broke the news on Monday that a deal was close. The duo reported that the Cardinals and Seattle Mariners were "close to finalizing" a three-team trade to send the All-Star utility man to the Mariners.

"The St. Louis Cardinals are close to finalizing a trade to send All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners, multiple sources tell The Athletic," Woo and Jennings wrote. "According to a league source, the move may be part of a three-team deal. Donovan, 29, was one of the most coveted players believed to be available via a trade this winter. The Cardinals shopped him throughout the offseason, though president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom insisted that dealing Donovan was not a necessity. St. Louis, which is rebuilding in Bloom’s first year as the Cardinals’ head of baseball operations, would only trade Donovan if doing so would net a significant return."

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Tampa Bay Rays were the third team expected to be included in a swap.

"The Seattle Mariners are nearing a deal to acquire IF/OF Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals as part of a three-way trade that also includes Tampa Bay, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "A deal that had been considered for weeks would finally land Seattle a versatile impact bat."

The Caridnals got another big trade done

As of writing, the full trade details haven't been released as players were being notified, per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times.

Brendan Donovan Rumors

It's been the offseason of Brendan Donovan trade rumors. From the very beginning, the Mariners were the most aggressive suitor for the All-Star utility man. The move made even more sense as the Mariners lost Jorge Polanco in free agency. Outside of Seattle, the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals were the teams most consistently linked to Donovan. On Sunday, Chaim Bloom was asked about Donovan and noted a preference to have a decision by Spring Training. Now, the team has its answer.

Why now?

The Cardinals traded Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras early in the offseason. In each deal, the Cardinals had to include cash to get them done. Donovan has two seasons of control and can play all over the field. If there was a guy for the club to get a massive return from, it was going to be Donovan. The Cardinals have embraced this idea of retooling and building this roster up. Trading Donovan is the toughest pill to swallow, but is a clear sign that the club is building for the future.

Next Steps

For the Cardinals, they are reportedly dealing away an All-Star, a leader in the clubouseand overall a great member of the organization. The deal will be judged based on the return, but it's tough for St. Louis overall. With one week to go until Spring Training, all that is left is to add a right-handed bat.

