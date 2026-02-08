Cardinals’ Young Starter Enters Make-or-Break 2026 Season

The St. Louis Cardinals have a crucial season ahead of them as they rebuild for the future. Several players have a lot to prove in 2026, and that will determine a lot about the team's future and what fans can expect in the coming years.

The Cardinals finished under .500 in 2025, which set the stage for Chaim Bloom to start the rebuilding process. This year might be a rough one for St. Louis, but they at least finally have a plan in place that should help them get back to where they once were as perennial contenders.

Brian Murphy of MLB.com listed four key players with a lot to prove in 2026, and one of them was left-hander Matthew Liberatore.

Now or never for Liberatore

Sep 3, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (52) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"The 26-year-old Liberatore, a top-50 prospect in baseball a few years ago, owns a 4.63 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP across parts of four seasons and 334 innings in the bigs. He had some good K numbers in the Minors, but he has registered a subpar 18.9% rate at the highest level. With plenty of competition on the doorstep, Liberatore needs to step up," Murphy wrote.

Liberatore emerged as a full-time starter last season and got off to a hot start, but it wasn't long before he began to feel the effects of a full workload. He ultimately finished the year 8-12 with a 4.21 ERA in 29 starts and 151 2/3 innings pitched.

But with a full season now behind him, he might be in a much better position to ultimately emerge as the ace the Cardinals have expected him to be, so 2026 is going to be a big year for him. If he continues to struggle as a starter though, perhaps his future is in the bullpen.

Either way, the Cardinals have assembled a lot of pitching depth, which should serve them well over the next few years as they try to build for the future. If Liberatore can stay healthy in 2026, then the Cardinals rotation could be in good shape.

It will be interesting to see what the 26-year-old left-hander can bring to the table. The Cardinals may not contend this year, but he can take steps forward and also push the Cardinals closer to where they want to be.

