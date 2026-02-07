Ex-Dodgers World Series Champion Makes Perfect Sense for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals still have a little bit of work to do this offseason. After trading away Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras, there is still one area of the roster that needs attention.

They have been searching for a right-handed bat with some power and the ability to play in the outfield. With Donovan gone, it would make sense for that player to be a super utility man for positional versatility.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won three World Series titles in the last six years, and one constant has been Enrique Hernandez. Perhaps he could make sense for the Cardinals on a one-year contract.

Enrique Hernandez checks several boxes for Cardinals

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Enrique Hernandez (8) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Hernandez struggles in terms of batting average. He hit just .203/.255/.366 with a .621 OPS last year with the Dodgers. However, he still managed to hit 10 home runs, which is not a small feat for a part-time player. He hit 12 home runs with the Dodgers in 2024.

So, he does have a little bit of power in his bat. He wouldn't play every day, as the Cardinals are mostly set in their outfield, even with Lars Nootbaar hurt. But he can still give a team a competitive at-bat off the bench, and like Donovan, he can play almost anywhere on the field.

He is also somebody who could be a strong veteran presence in the clubhouse, which is full of young players. The Cardinals need somebody who can lead in some way, and this could be a similar addition to the one they made prior to 2024 with Matt Carpenter.

Hernandez checks a lot of boxes for St. Louis and would be a good fit. He may prefer to play for a contender, but if he signs in St. Louis, he could be a trade candidate at the deadline, assuming the Cardinals are out of postseason contention.

But there are still some good options available for St. Louis, and Hernandez would make a lot of sense for them as they rebuild and focus on the future.

It will be interesting to see what Chaim Bloom decides to do, but he is familiar with Hernandez from their time together with the Boston Red Sox, so a reunion isn't out of the question.

