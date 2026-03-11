Kolten Wong Back in Cardinals Camp, Helping JJ Wetherholt

The St. Louis Cardinals are just about two weeks away from kicking off the 2026 Major League Baseball season at home against the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium.

St. Louis will kick off the 162-game marathon on March 26 against Tampa Bay and the fanbase should be excited. It was a long offseason for sure, but St. Louis has a young roster with massive upside and this season is going to have massive implications on the long-term direction of the organization. The Cardinals know what they have in guys like Alec Burleson and Masyn Winn and Lars Nootbaar. Victor Scott II was one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball in 2025. If his bat can take a step forward in 2026, he could very well be a long-term piece for the organization as well.

Iván Herrera could very well be the Cardinals' best right-handed hitter. But what is his long-term position? The Cardinals will have a chance to sort that out. Plus, of course, if Jordan Walker or Nolan Gorman can take a step forward, that will change the long-term view of the club in right field and at third base. Also, of course, there is No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt. He looks like a legit superstar and it would be a shock if he isn't at second base on Opening Day. If he can be the star everyone thinks he will be, that also will change the perception of the club. All in all, this season is going to be very important.

The Cardinals are doing a good job in camp so far

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (77) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One thing that the Cardinals have done a very good job of doing this offseason is bringing old friends and team legends to camp to help out. You're always going to see some of the guys hanging around. But this spring is especially important after the club traded Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray away. That's why it's so important to bring these guys in who have had success in the uniform and can help teach the young guys. Like, two-time Gold Glove award winner Kolten Wong being in camp on Tuesday. This isn't the first time he has been seen in camp.

Great to have Kolten Wong in the @PalmBeachesFL! ⚾️🌴 pic.twitter.com/mLJ3lDcCp0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 10, 2026

These photos of Wong and Wetherholt together specifically should get you fired up if you're a Cardinals fan. Wong is a guy who specifically won two Gold Glove Awards at second base as a member of the Cardinals. There may not be a better guy out there to try to pair with the No. 1 prospect to try to take his defensive game to another level.

Everyone knows Wetherholt can hit. He's solid defensively, but has been moved around the infield during his young career so far. With Winn at shortstop, the spot obviously isn't open for Wetherholt, so he has gotten action at second base and third base over the last year. Second base specifically is the one for Wetherholt moving forward. Pairing Wong and Wetherholt only will help the young guy moving forward.

The Cardinals traded a handful of veterans away, but they are doing a phenomenal job making sure there is still a presence in camp.