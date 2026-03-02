Oliver Marmol Fires Strong Message to Cardinals After 2-Year Extension

The St. Louis Cardinals have seemingly entered the biggest rebuild they've been apart of this century. After passing the torch from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom as St. Louis' president of baseball operations, it seemed like nobody was safe from being traded, cut, or fired.

The Cardinals traded four of their best players. Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras, to contending teams as they kicked off their rebuild with a bang.

As a result, the Cardinals added a huge haul of prospects that brightened the future in St. Louis in a big way. They Cardinals are built around a young core of improving players and prospects rather than veterans who are on their way out.

And they committed to their manager, Oliver Marmol, along the way, too. St. Louis recently signed Marmol to a two-year contract extension and the young manager is fired up to be the leader of such a talented group of young players.

Oliver Marmol is fired up to grow, win with the Cardinals young core

Feb 22, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on from inside the dugout

“Being able to grow with you is what fires me up,” Marmol said to his players, via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Dispatch. “Seeing some of you guys, the young guys, actually stepping into leadership roles and owning that clubhouse and taking that next step in your career and being able to do it together — like, I want to grow with you. And I want to win with you. And we’ll do that together.

“That’s the one thing I’m looking forward to.”

One of the most important things for a young player, like JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker, or Quinn Mathews, is consistency in philosophy and coaching. If they bounced from manager to manager with different ideas coming into their heads each year, they wouldn't ever be able to find who they are.

Committing to Marmol is the perfect move because it seems like Marmol is completely committed to the team.

It's rare to find a manager so excited and willing to lead a young unit of improving players, especially when everybody knows this team is going to struggle to win games early on in the rebuild.

This extension also shows the Cardinals aren't going to hold Marmol's value next to the team's record for the next year or two. If they lose, but are improving, he's likely going to have a job in St. Louis. It's a big decision from the Cardinals, but it seems like the right one.