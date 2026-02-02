Predicting Blockbuster Brendan Donovan Trade After Eugenio Suárez Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals waited multiple years to begin their rebuild. They delayed it each year by bringing in aging veterans to fill out their roster in a lackluster attempt to win a World Series title, but each season for the past four or five years has fell short.

Over the last year, the Cardinals have jumped headfirst into a rebuild by trading their veterans for young talent. They're doing an excellent job of building for the future after years of putting it off.

After making three trades this offseason, the next domino to fall is seemingly infielder Brendan Donovan.

Donovan is the Cardinals' most valuable trade asset right now and he recently received a boost in value after Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suárez reportedly came off the board to the Cincinnati Reds. Now that there's not an impact infielder in free agency, teams could be forced to trade for Donovan if they want All-Star caliber help, but who could be the team to land him?

Mariners make the most sense in a Brendan Donovan trade

The Mariners lost Jorge Polanco earlier this offseason. On Sunday, they lost Suárez, too. This creates two big holes in their infield.

Because of this, they've been connected to a trade for Donovan for months, but nothing has seemed to be close to coming to fruition. But after officially losing Suárez, they could get much more desperate.

Trading for Donovan would be expensive, but it would be worth it. The Mariners have plenty of prospect capital, especially on the mound, that they could afford to send to St. Louis in this hypothetical deal.

Donovan would slot in at second base if Ben Williamson is ready to take over at third base. Donovan could also slot in at third base if Williamson isn't ready and Colt Emerson is ready to start at second base. Donovan's defensive versatility makes him the perfect trade target for the Mariners, especially after losing, Suárez.

