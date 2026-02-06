These Cardinals Will Play in 2026 World Baseball Classic

The St. Louis Cardinals may be rebuilding in 2026, but there are still things to look forward to this year. They have a lot of young players that are ready to take the next step, but beyond that, there is the World Baseball Classic.

The Classic was last played in 2023, and the Cardinals had more than half of their roster taking part in the tournament for their respective countries. Team USA had Adam Wainwright, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Miles Mikolas.

This year, there aren't as many Cardinals taking part in the tournament, but Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat posted a list of each player on the team that will play.

Cardinals present in 2026 WBC

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) slides safely into third base against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first innning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Team Italy will have the most active Cardinals players participating this spring. Right-hander Gordon Graceffo and utility infielder Thomas Saggese will both be a part of that roster. Team Panama will have two catchers from the organization, Ivan Herrera and prospect Leonardo Bernal.

Minor leaguers Zach Levenson and Noah Medlinger will play for Team Israel, while right-hander Luis Gastelum suits up for Mexico, outfielder Matt Koperniak for Great Britain, and right-hander Riley O'Brien for Team Korea.

Finally, outfielder Bryan Torres will play for Team Puerto Rico, managed by none other than Cardinals legend Yadier Molina, who just took a new position in the organization as an instructor, coach, and advisor to Chaim Bloom.

As far as former Cardinals are concerned, first baseman Willson Contreras, now with the Boston Red Sox, will play for his native Venezuela, while Nolan Arenado suits up for Puerto Rico. Albert Pujols, who has been working on a personal services contract for the Los Angeles Angels, will manage the Dominican Republic National Team.

Team USA features no current Cardinals, but Goldschmidt, who was on the roster in 2023, will be back in 2026. Former Cardinals utility man and current Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker will be on the coaching staff, along with Matt Holliday. Mark DeRosa played part of the 2009 season in St. Louis with both Schumaker and Holliday, and he will be the manager of Team USA once again.

The World Baseball Classic begins next month. The Cardinals don't have as many players participating this time around, but it's always an exciting time, and fans from all over the world will be able to see some of their favorite players suit up for different countries.

