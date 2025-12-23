Willson Contreras Reacts To Cardinals, Red Sox Blockbuster

It has been a transformational offseason already for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chaim Bloom took over as the team's president of baseball operations and already has traded two All-Stars away in Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras. St. Louis officially announced the Contreras trade on Monday. In exchange, the Cardinals are getting Hunter Dobbins and two pitching prospects.

In the aftermath of the deal getting done, Contreras took to Instagram with a message thanking the fans and organization.

The Cardinals traded the slugger

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) celebrates after hitting a homer in the seventh inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals, Aug. 30, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Cardinals won 4-2. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"St. Louis, this game is a business but the relationships are real," Contreras wrote on Instagram. "I'm grateful to the Cardinals organization for the opportunity to wear this uniform. Thank you to John Mozeliak for believing in me, and to Oli Marmol for the trust and relationship. To the coaches, trainers, medical team, and clubhouse staff -- your work and support mattered every single day, and I don't take that for granted.

"And to the fans: your passion and love for this team is special. Playing in front of you is something I'll always respect and appreciate. I'm proud of the time I spent in St. Louis and thankful for the people who made it meaningful. I'll carry that with me as I move forward."

On Monday night, Bloom spoke to the media and had nothing but praise for the slugger.

"You talk about a guy who really gave everything to this place for the three years he was here," Bloom said, as transcribed by Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.

Contreras spent three seasons with the Cardinals after coming over to town as a replacement option for Yadier Molina. The righty slugger arguably was everything the club could've hoped for and was classy along the way. St. Louis landed much-needed pitching and now Contreras will be joining a contender over in the American League.

There's still more work to do, but the Cardinals are trending in the right direction this offseason already under Bloom.

