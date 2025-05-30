Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals $8.2 Million All-Star Closer Listed As Trade Chip As Deadline Nears

The Cardinals can get a lot for their All-Star closer.

Curt Bishop

May 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) throws during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are soaring as the month of May nears its end. They went from being 14-19 after a loss on May 2 to eight games above the .500 mark.

What they will do at the trade deadline is anybody's guess. Contenders typically buy at the trade deadline, but St. Louis does have a few pieces that other contenders might show interest in.

One player in particular who could bring back a good haul is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley. He saved 49 games last year, setting a franchise record.

FanSided's Zach Pressnell listed Helsley as somebody who could be a trade chip.

"The most obvious player the Cardinals could and should trade this season is closer Ryan Helsley. First of all, Helsley is on an expiring contract and the Cardinals are unlikely to pay him at the end of the season," Pressnell wrote.

"Last season, relievers were the most sought-after position at the trade deadline, and it led to a lot of teams overpaying for big name relievers. This season, the Cardinals could capitalize on that by trading Helsley to a contender like the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves."

Helsley is unlikely to be back in St. Louis in 2026, so even if the Cardinals are contending, it might make sense to trade the reigning National League Reliever of the Year to land a haul of Major League ready prospects.

St. Louis needs to restock its farm system with pitching due to various injuries. We'll see what they decide to do.

