Cardinals Could Trade All-Star Closer To Diamondbacks After Rough Start
The St. Louis Cardinals are off to another slow start in 2025. For the third straight year, they enter the month of May with a record below .500. At 14-18, they sit five games behind the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
In all likelihood, the Cardinals are headed towards selling at the trade deadline and giving up some pieces that are on expiring contracts. One player that could generate a solid return is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been linked to him recently, and they are in desperate need of some bullpen help. Bob Nightengale of USA Today pointed out that they just had two relievers hit the injured list, which could possibly open the door for a trade or two.
"The Arizona Diamondbacks entered the season with LHP A.J. Puk and RHP Justin Martinez as their co-closers. Today, Puk was placed on the 60-day IL and Martinez was placed on the 15-day IL," Nightengale posted on Thursday. "They are actively looking for bullpen help."
Helsley saved 49 games last year, setting a Cardinals franchise record en route to winning the NL Reliever of the Year Award. He hasn't been quite as sharp to start 2025, but remains the top available reliever with the deadline still months away.
Trades this early in the season are quite rare, but the Diamondbacks are desperate for help in their bullpen as they try to keep pace with the rest of the NL West, where the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are all making noise.
The Cardinals need to restock their farm system as well, and it would make sense to trade Helsley, especially given his lack of opportunities due to St. Louis losing so many games.
We'll see if anything materializes.
