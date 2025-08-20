Inside The Cardinals

3 Cardinals Stars Playing Their Final Season In St. Louis

The Cardinals will look a lot different next year...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly entering a full scale rebuild that could take a few years to get the team back to the top of the National League Central. While they looked competitive for a while this season, it never seemed like they were true World Series contenders.

With that in mind, the Cardinals could make some drastic changes during the offseason. There are multiple players on their roster who could be gone when the season ends, including a few free agents.

Which three Cardinals players are playing their final season in St. Louis?

OF Garrett Hampson

Garrett Hampson is a depth outfielder for the Cardinals, but he has no role in the team's future. St. Louis is set to slide Brendan Donovan to the outfield when JJ Wetherholt finds himself in the big leagues. This move, paired with other top prospects coming up, will replace Hampson seamlessly.

Pair in the fact that the outfielder is on an expiring contract and it's clear that he's done in St. Louis after this season.

RHP Miles Mikolas

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikola
Aug 11, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) walks off the field after he was removed from the game against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Miles Mikolas has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball the last few seasons, but because of his massive contract and no-trade clause, the Cardinals have been forced to keep him on the roster.

But his contract expires at the end of the season, thankfully for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a lot of highly touted pitching prospects dominating in the minor leagues right now, all of whom could come up and replace Mikolas by the beginning of next year. It seems like the final stretch of this season is Mikolas' last in a Cardinals uniform.

3B Nolan Arenado

The Cardinals have a logjam in the infield, and they can't afford to allow Nolan Arenado to block young infielders like Wetherholt and Thomas Saggese.

Although he's on a big contract with a no-trade clause, the Cardinals need to find a way to trade him in the offseason. Arenado is a shell of his former self and the Cardinals continue to play him every day when he's healthy.

In the offseason, they need to find a trade that works, or else Arenado will continue to block young infielders from getting consistent playing time.

