Cardinals $75 Million Star Opens Door To St. Louis Exit
As the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season has winded down, there have been a lot of questions out there about who could potentially be on the move from the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason.
This is a complicated question because of the fact that there are no-trade clauses for the front office to think about -- plus a new front office taking over in general. It's not just a simple question, but one of the team's stars raised eyebrows a tad on Wednesday. Sonny Gray took the mound for his final start of the season for St. Louis. He was brilliant going six innings and allowing just two earned runs while striking out seven batters.
The St. Louis Cardinals have a decision to make
Gray will finish the regular season with 201 strikeouts. His second straight season topping 200 strikeouts and the first time in his career that he's reached the milestone in two straight seasons. Gray has gone 27-17 over the last two years for St. Louis with a 4.07 overall ERA. He's been dependable and it wasn't clear whether or not he would consider waiving his no-trade clause, but he opened the door to the possibility on Wednesday night, as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.
"I don’t know what that (future in St. Louis) looks like for me yet,” Gray said. "I have enjoyed my time, and I’ve loved the people, but I came here to win. I signed here two years ago with the expectation of winning and trying to win, and that hasn’t played out that way. But I want to win, and I expect to win. I came here with the expectation to win, so I don’t know...
"I think I do (have to consider a trade request), to be frank and be honest. Having said that, whether I do decide I want to go somewhere -- whether that actually happens -- I still don't have complete control of that. Obviously, I have control over where I can't go or don't go, but I think I do )have to consider a trade). I'm going to be 36 and it's going to be my 14th season and the last year of my contract. I don't know what the future holds for me."
Gray signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the Cardinals with a club option for 2027. In the past, he made it clear he didn't want to waive the no-trade clause. Now, things clearly are different. Gray has been great, but trading that contract away would open things up for a team looking to rebuild.
More MLB: Cardinals Officially Miss Playoffs With Big Decisions Coming