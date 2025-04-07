Cardinals Have Chance To Tie MLB Record Held For 26 Years
The St. Louis Cardinals currently are 4-5 on the young season but you wouldn't guess that if you only looked at the team's offensive numbers.
St. Louis' offense currently is fifth in Major League Baseball with 14 home runs, third in base hits with 100, fourth in runs scored with 62, fourth in RBIs with 59, and first in team batting average at an eye-popping .301 through nine games.
The offense has been among the best in the game, but the team has had some bad luck, including extra-inning losses. If the offense continues to play like this, it will eventually lead to wins. We'll see, though.
The Cardinals have a chance at some big league history on Monday. St. Louis already has set a new team record for consecutive games to begin a season with 10 hits or more but can tie the record of 10 games set by Cleveland in 1999, as shared by MLB's Sarah Langs.
"The Cardinals now have had 10+ hits in all 9 games this season, the 2nd-longest such streak to start a season since the mound was moved to its current distance (1893), behind only: 1999 CLE: 10. h/t Elias Sports."
The Cardinals will attempt to tie the record on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates as they look to get back in the win column after being swept by the Boston Red Sox, including a wild 18-7 defeat on Sunday night at Fenway Park.
More MLB: Cardinals Have Questions After Fan-Favorite's Red-Hot Yankees Start