Cardinals Hit Lottery; Top Prospect Emerging As Potential Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are likely headed for a long and stressful rebuild due to the state of their franchise right now. They have a lot of veterans to get rid of this offseason, too.
The Cardinals could quickly turn their franchise around if they make the right moves this winter. Fortunately for the Cardinals, they have a lot of bright young stars in their organization. St. Louis's present day might not be great, but the future seems bright.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently listed top catching prospect Raniel Rodriguez as one of the best and most valuable players in the Cardinals' entire organization. Rodriguez is only ranked behind JJ Wetherholt, Iván Herrera, and Masyn Winn in Jacobs' rankings.
Raniel Rodriguez emerging as potential star for Cardinals
"Yes, I fully acknowledge that this is an aggressive ranking. Rodriguez has not played above the High-A level yet and is just 18 years old. I am by no means guaranteeing that he will become a star or even a good major league player," Jacobs wrote. "But with that being said, there are only two or three players in this organization currently that I would value higher than Rodriguez. If an opposing team would want to get their hands on Rodriguez, it's going to cost them.
"In 368 plate appearances this year between the complex league, Low-A, and High-A, Rodriguez has slashed .276/.399/.555 (.954 OPS) with 20 home runs and 69 RBI, walking 14.7% of the time while striking out just 17.7% of the time. At an extremely young age, Rodriguez already knows how to attack the baseball with power, the right angles to maximize that power, and make great swing decisions."
Coming into the year, Rodriguez wasn't looked at as a star prospect, but he's dominated minor league baseball this year.
The teenage prospect has flashed a lot of potential this year, which is very encouraging as an 18-year-old. In his first year above rookie ball, Rodriguez has flashed dominant in-game power. He has been solid in High-A, but his dominance was very clear in Low-A. Going forward, he has the chance to emerge as a star for the Cardinals.
