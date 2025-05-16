Cardinals Legend Opens Up About St. Louis: 'A Bit Of A Surprise'
The St. Louis Cardinals have surpassed expectations so far this season.
That's not the most difficult thing in the world when a club has very little expectations going into a season anyway. The Cardinals were getting almost no love heading into the campaign. The Cardinals clearly don't care, though. They have just found ways to win games despite all of the noise.
The Cardinals entered play on Friday with a 24-20 record. They have won 10 of their last 11 games and have been solid recently overall. That's an understatement when you go on a run like that, but really, there aren't any big holes right now.
Team legends Matt Holliday and Lance Lynn sat down with Jim Hayes on "Serving It Up." Unsurprisingly, the team's recent streak was brought up and Holliday weighed in.
"It's always hard to predict a nine-game winning streak," Holliday said. "After watching them early in the season and they got off to a pretty good start and you start to see the way, the formula that they could win games with. I thought that they would be competitive. Three or four games above .500 or whatever they are right now is a bit of a surprise.
"When you have starting pitching, they are pitching really well. Their starting pitchers are pitching really well. It looks like they are feeding off each other. When you have starting pitching and a closer that has the kind of stuff he has, there has been a lot of guys in those in-between innings that are pitching really well too...It starts with pitching always for me...
