Cardinals POBO Reveals Successor Was Heavily Involved At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers at the trade deadline for the second time in three years. This time, their sell-off indicated that the organization was going to fully embrace a rebuild.
They traded relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz, all of whom were on expiring contracts. In exchange, they received an assortment of prospects, but none of whom are close to Major League ready.
John Mozeliak, the team's outgoing president of baseball operations, recently discussed the moves he made and addressed the question of whether or not Chaim Bloom, who will be taking over at season's end was involved in the decision making.
""A lot of other things were going on at the trading deadline, but it just wasn't to the point where myself, and really even somebody like a Chaim (Bloom), who's starting to think a lot more of the future than I really need to focus on, we just weren't getting the types of offers or felt like we were getting what we needed in return to make those kind of deals," Mozeliak said on Sunday.
The Cardinals chose to only trade players on expiring contracts, but they were receiving interest in left-hander JoJo Romero and several of their left-handed bats, including Brendan Donovan, Alec Burleson and Lars Nootbaar.
Perhaps the Cardinals could revisit the possibility of trading these players in the offseason once Bloom is fully in charge. But it appears that Bloom had a big role in the decision making at the trade deadline.
