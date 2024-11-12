Cardinals Projected $12M Star Fits With Blue Jays In One Scenario
One former St. Louis Cardinals star is all but certain to be donning another team's jersey in 2025.
Changes are here in St. Louis and one player who will be feeling these changes is first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. He had an up-and-down 2024 season and is a free agent now. He struggled in the first half but looked much more like himself in the second half of the season.
This won't lead to a reunion with St. Louis, though. The Cardinals already have announced that Willson Contreras will be taking over the first base job in 2025.
It's unclear where he will go, but he will have a market in free agency, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Paul Goldschmidt, first baseman: How much is left? At 37, Goldschmidt is coming off the worst season of his 14-year career," Passan said. "He also was much better in the second half. Between his history and makeup, Goldschmidt will find teams willing to hand him their first-base job in hopes of getting a more representative version of him."
One team that could be an intriguing fit is the Toronto Blue Jays. There have been rumblings that the Blue Jays could move superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third base, which would open up first base. Toronto brought a veteran, All-Star slugger to town nearing the end of his career last winter in Justin Turner but traded him at the deadline. A move for Goldschmidt would be in the same vein. Goldschmidt, in this scenario, would fill in at first base and hopefully give the Blue Jays another dependable veteran option.
Toronto is looking to make some big moves and has been linked to players like Juan Soto. The Blue Jays still could pursue Goldschmidt on a much smaller deal to improve depth. This only makes sense if Guerrero is moved to third base, but could work.
More MLB: Cardinals, Orioles Mock Blockbuster Could Solve Issue For Both Teams