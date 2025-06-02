Could Cardinals Swing Huge Trade For $6 Million Pitcher?
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently listed veteran closer Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals as one of the best trade chips expected to be on the market this season.
"The Washington Nationals have eight impending free agents who they could put on the trade block, but they probably won't be able to give most of them away," Miller wrote. "Kyle Finnegan is the exception to that rule, ranking third in the majors with 15 saves, this after also ranking third with 38 saves in 2024.
"Given the state of the rest of their bullpen, it would probably be in Washington's best interest to just hang onto Finnegan and try to bring him back for at least one more year. If they make him available, though, they'd be sure to get more than a few nibbles. With career marks of a 3.50 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 8.9 K/9, his numbers never have been spectacular."
Miller didn't link Finnegan to the St. Louis Cardinals, but they would certainly be a good fit if the team opts to buy this trade deadline season.
Finnegan would be an excellent high leverage option for the Cardinals to pursue this season. While St. Louis has solid options like Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Kyle Leahy in the bullpen, they could use another reliable arm.
Pairing the Nationals' closer with this trio would give the Cardinals a solid backend of the bullpen and it would help make them as competitive as the fanbase wants them to be.
While some expect the Cardinals to be sellers at the deadline, they could chase a trade for Finnegan if they opt to buy.
