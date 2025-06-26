Could Red Sox Give Cardinals St. Louis' Next Superstar?
The St. Louis Cardinals look like a team that can make some noise in the National League.
That's a statement that would've shocked some before the 2025 Major League Baseball season, but it is the truth. Any team could always improve, but the rotation, bullpen, and offense all have shown positive signs. Plus, the Cardinals arguably have the best defense in baseball.
This is a team that's worth investing in. But, who could be a potential option to help take the team to another level?
FanSided's Thomas Gauvain discussed this very topic ane one player they floated was Boston Red Sox oufielder Jarren Duran.
"OF Jarren Duran," Gauvain said. "One final long-shot superstar trade candidate for the Cardinals would be outfielder Jarren Duran. I wrote last month about how the Cardinals shouldn't trade their top two prospects for Jarren Duran. This doesn't mean they shouldn't entertain a deal for the All-Star outfielder. Duran has a .257/.311/.408 slash line this year; that makes him a slightly below league-average hitter according to OPS+.
"However, he posted a .285/.342/.492 slash line with 21 home runs and 34 stolen bases last year for a 134 OPS+; when paired with his plus defense (10 outs above average) in right field last year, that's a top-10 position player. We don't yet know if the 2024 version of Jarren Duran is the real version, if the 2025 version of him is legitimate, or if he falls somewhere in between, but Chaim Bloom has familiarity with the former top prospect, and there's a chance he'll want one of his own players back."
Duran is a guy who spent time with Chaim Bloom and was one of the most dynamic guys in basbeall last year. Duran had 8.7 wins above replacement in 2024 with Boston. Although the 2025 season hasn't gone as planned, he still has 1.4 wins above replacement and is slashing .254/.307/.404 with five homers, 38 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 20 doubles, and a league-leading eight triples.
Duran is a guy who has been in trade rumors over the last few weeks or so. The San Diego Padres specifically have popped up as a team that reportedly had interest in him. It seems unlikely St. Louis will trade any pieces that will impact the future, but Duran is cost-controlled through the end of the 2028 season. It seems like a pipe dream, but this would be fun for the Cardinals.
