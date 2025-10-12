Chants for Bob Uecker Echo Throughout Ballpark to Celebrate Brewers' NLCS Berth
The late, great Bob Uecker remains the heart and soul of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ten months after his death in January at the age of 90, the Hall of Fame broadcaster was on everybody's mind at American Family Field following the Brewers' 3-1 series-clinching win over the rival Cubs in Game 5 of the NLDS.
While the Brewers celebrated on the field, a photo of Uecker with the text "For Ueck" was displayed on the jumbotron. Those among the sellout crowd of nearly 43,000 fans who stuck around to celebrate began to chant, "Ueeeeck."
"We love it for Ueck," Murphy said to reporter Lauren Jbara on the TNT broadcast after the game. "He's meant so much to this organization—the way he affected these players, especially last year. To win this for him is really, really special."
The players honored Uecker, too. While taking the celebratory team photo on the field, Brewers players laid out a blue flag featuring Uecker's signature in gold. It was placed on the grass, right in the middle of the photo.
Uecker's legacy lives on. And the Brewers are hoping there's a bit more Uecker magic left in the tank for their upcoming best-of-seven series against the Dodgers in the NLCS.