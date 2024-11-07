Clayton Kershaw Gives Promising Update After Surgery Regarding Return to Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw had a knee and foot surgery on Wednesday, he posted on Instagram, and now he's gearing up for the recovery process.
The now-two-time World Series champion seems positive regarding his 2025 availability just one day after the surgeries. He's ready to help out his Dodgers make an attempt at winning back-to-back World Series titles.
Kershaw will turn 37 years old in March, leading many MLB fans to wonder if he would retire in the offseason and go out on top with another title. But, it sounds like the three-time Cy Young Award winning fully plans on returning to the Dodgers next season.
"Planning to crush some rehab and be good as can be come next year," Kershaw wrote in his announcement.
Kershaw's current contract has an option for 2025 worth $10 million. It would be his 18th season with Los Angeles.
The 10-time All-Star only competed in seven games during the 2024 season. He missed the beginning of the season as he was recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery. Then, he was shut down for the remainder of the season after he injured his toe on Aug. 31. Kershaw didn't pitch in any of his team's postseason games on their journey to the World Series title.