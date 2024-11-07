SI

Clayton Kershaw Gives Promising Update After Surgery Regarding Return to Dodgers

The three-time Cy Young Award winner missed most of the 2024 season with multiple injuries.

Madison Williams

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw celebrates the 2024 World Series win.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw celebrates the 2024 World Series win. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw had a knee and foot surgery on Wednesday, he posted on Instagram, and now he's gearing up for the recovery process.

The now-two-time World Series champion seems positive regarding his 2025 availability just one day after the surgeries. He's ready to help out his Dodgers make an attempt at winning back-to-back World Series titles.

Kershaw will turn 37 years old in March, leading many MLB fans to wonder if he would retire in the offseason and go out on top with another title. But, it sounds like the three-time Cy Young Award winning fully plans on returning to the Dodgers next season.

"Planning to crush some rehab and be good as can be come next year," Kershaw wrote in his announcement.

Kershaw's current contract has an option for 2025 worth $10 million. It would be his 18th season with Los Angeles.

The 10-time All-Star only competed in seven games during the 2024 season. He missed the beginning of the season as he was recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery. Then, he was shut down for the remainder of the season after he injured his toe on Aug. 31. Kershaw didn't pitch in any of his team's postseason games on their journey to the World Series title.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB