Cody Bellinger Shares Special Reason Why He Pushed for Trade to Yankees
The New York Yankees continued their furious, post-Juan Soto sweepstakes roster upgrades when they acquired two-time All-Star Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. And, as it turns out, Bellinger got his wish. The 2019 National League MVP was reportedly pushing his agent Scott Boras to let it be known to the Cubs that he wanted to be a Yankee.
During a Zoom call that introduced him to the New York media as a member of the Yankees, Bellinger shared the special reason why he wanted to join the franchise his father Clay won two World Series with in the 1990s.
"The baseball career is short," Bellinger said. "I have an opportunity to play for one of the best franchises in all of sports. I knew there was interest, and I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity."
Bellinger said he called his father, who spent three seasons with the Yankees, after he got the news he'd be Bronx-bound, and said his father was "really excited." As is the son.
"Everything about it excites me," Bellinger said. "The organization, the fans, the stadium, the atmosphere. ... I've heard nothing but amazing things about everything."
Bellinger figures to slot in at first base or in center field for the Yankees, though the 29-year-old said he'd be happy to play wherever the club needs him, confirming a conversation he had on the topic with manager Aaron Boone.
As for his bat? Bellinger, who belted 47 home runs during his MVP campaign in '19 but hasn't exceeded the 30-homer mark since, is motivated to become that type of player again.
"That's what keeps me motivated," Bellinger said. "I know what I can do and I know what I've done. That's what I strive for every single year."