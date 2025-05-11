Rockies Post Perfect Bill Belichick Girlfriend Meme After Losing 21-0 to Padres
The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 21-0 on Saturday night. With the latest embarrassing loss, the Rockies have fallen to 6-33 on the season. But as bad as things have gotten, at least the social media team can still get a win by dunking on Bill Belichick.
Shortly after the game went final, the Rockies X account posted the screen-grab of Jordon Hudson interrupting Belichick's interview with CBS Sunday Morning to say they weren't going to talk about how they met. It's the perfect thing to post after a 21-run loss to a team in your own division.
For Belichick, this should be a moment worth reflecting on. Much like when Martin scored on Bart Simpson, it's the kind of thing that should make him think about how bad things are going. No matter what the official response from work is.
As for Colorado, they remain on pace to have maybe the worst season ever.