Cubs-Athletics Game Had Bizarre Delay That Ended With Legendary Move by Ball Boy

Andy Nesbitt

The Athletics' ball boy took matters into his own hands.
The Athletics kicked off their three-year run in Sacramento on Monday night and it did not go well for them, as they were destroyed by the Chicago Cubs, 18-3.

The Athletics, which is the only name the team goes by now, are playing in a minor league park that so far has left a lot to be desired.

While the team had an embarrassing night, one of its ball boys had the play of the game in the seventh inning after a drone caused an unlikely delay. The umpires stopped the action, which left the announcers confused. Then as everyone learned the stoppage was because of a drone, the ball boy simply snatched it out of the air and calmly handed it off to someone else so the game could begin again.

Here's how that played out:

What a move by that ball boy.

But yeah, the Athletics' situation right now is a complete mess.

