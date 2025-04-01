Cubs-Athletics Game Had Bizarre Delay That Ended With Legendary Move by Ball Boy
The Athletics kicked off their three-year run in Sacramento on Monday night and it did not go well for them, as they were destroyed by the Chicago Cubs, 18-3.
The Athletics, which is the only name the team goes by now, are playing in a minor league park that so far has left a lot to be desired.
While the team had an embarrassing night, one of its ball boys had the play of the game in the seventh inning after a drone caused an unlikely delay. The umpires stopped the action, which left the announcers confused. Then as everyone learned the stoppage was because of a drone, the ball boy simply snatched it out of the air and calmly handed it off to someone else so the game could begin again.
Here's how that played out:
What a move by that ball boy.
But yeah, the Athletics' situation right now is a complete mess.