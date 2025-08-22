Cubs Had Classy Tribute for Late Brewers' Broadcaster Bob Uecker Before Series Finale
The Cubs hosted the Brewers on Thursday for the last of their five-game series this week—their final meetings of the season. The Brewers took the first game of the series and a nine-game lead in the National League Central, but the Cubs chipped away at the lead by winning the next three games before the Brewers took the final game of the series.
Though the Cubs still trail the Brewers in the division race, Chicago put aside the rivalry to honor late Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker, who died in January after over 50 years as the team's commentator.
As a tribute to Uecker, the Cubs played a video of him singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" on the jumbotron at Wrigley Field. In this rendition from Uecker, he changed the lyric "Let me root, root, root for the home team" to "I'll root, root, root for the Brewers, you do the same for the Cubs."
It's the latest way the Brewers and teams across MLB have honored indelible Uecker this year.
The Brewers have worn patches in honor of him on their jerseys all season, and star Christian Yelich hit two home runs while using a custom Bob Uecker bat for MLB Player's Weekend. This Sunday, the Brewers will host a celebration of life for Uecker before their game against the Giants. The ceremony will be hosted by his longtime friend, Bob Costas, and feature tributes to Uecker across the stadium.