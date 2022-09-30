Cubs Take on Reds in Wrigley Field Season Finale

Nobody could call the Chicago Cubs' 2022 season a success. Despite the fact that they were not intending to compete, nobody can be happy with losing baseball, and other teams around the league outplayed their non-competitive expectations.

Despite that, the Cubs still managed to have moments of brightness in a relatively dark season. For one, their second-half season sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies is a feat only one other team managed, albeit in a smaller, four-game sample size.

The Cubs saw the emergence of Christopher Morel as an elite utility man, though he may be better utilized as a bench piece in the future. Mired in a mid-season slump Seiya Suzuki broke out in September and began crushing the ball the way analysts anticipated. It could be a sign of things to come in 2023.

Nico Hoerner established himself as a middle infielder of the future, whether it's at second base or shortstop, his elite defense gives merit to his league average hitting. He's a player of extreme value at such an important position.

Despite a weakened bullpen after the trade deadline, Brandon Hughes made a name for himself as a potential closer while future starter Hayden Wesneski had one of the most dominant relief appearances of all time.

Yet, the starting staff featured more promise than any fan could have hoped, especially late into the season. Though the Cubs are yet to announce all of their starters for the penultimate series, they won't be the late-season minor league fodder that other rebuilding club put on the mound to get hit around.

Game One: Friday 1:20 p.m. CDT- MARQ | Graham Ashcraft vs Adrian Sampson

Cincinnati Reds starter Graham Ashcraft has been a revelation this season for a truly awful ballclub. He has, at the very least, provided quality outings and not made a fool of himself. Since Jul. 28, he begun to find a groove, throwing 37.2 innings for a 3.35 ERA. He will fill a rotation spot with ease in the coming years for Cincinnati.

Cubs starter Adrian Sampson © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Little was expected of the Cubs' Adrian Sampson at the beginning of the season. He had been a journeyman his whole career, playing in only four Major League seasons by age-30. But in 2022 he finally punched his ticket to become a full-time big leaguer, throwing 94.2 innings for a 3.23 ERA. Under team control through 2025, it's hard imagine he won't have a spot in the Cubs' rotation in 2023.

Game Two: Saturday 1:20 p.m. CDT- MARQ | Nick Lodolo vs TBD

Effectively wild was 24-year-old Nick Lodolo in 2022. Leading the league in HBPs, Lodolo is a fearsome lefty with a funky delivery who the Reds hope can one day rest comfortably at the top of their rotation. His 3.75 ERA led all Cincinnati pitchers with as many innings.

Cincinnati Reds starter Nick Lodolo © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pitching Saturday for the Cubs is either Drew Smyly or Wade Miley, both crafty veterans who lengthened Chicago's rotation, Smyly especially so. Providing mentorship to the Cubs' host of rookies and journeymen, he pitched to a 3.48 ERA over 103.1 innings in 2022. Though he likely won't return in 2023 as a free agent, the lessons he taught to younger pitchers on the staff will remain.

Game Two: Sunday 1:20 p.m. CDT- MARQ | Chase Anderson vs Marcus Stroman

Filling in innings for the Reds, Chase Anderson has pitched adequately. Coming off a dismal year with the Phillies, little was expected of him more than eating innings. He's done just that, pitching to a 4.70 ERA and adding a modicum of depth to the Reds' rotation. Over 20.2 September innings, his ERA is 2.18.

Cubs ace Marcus Stroman © Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It is fair for the Cubs to hope that second half Marcus Stroman is the pitcher that will get in 2023 instead of the pitcher they saw in the first half. Since Jul. 9, Stroman has a 2.74 ERA over 85.1 innings, looking like the ace Jed Hoyer though he had signed for $50 million in the offseason.

