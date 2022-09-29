How to Watch Cubs and Phillies Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Chicago Cubs took the first two of three from the Philadelphia Phillies thanks in part to great pitching and timely hitting. Marcus Stroman's masterful performance on Tuesday helped hold the Phillies to just one run.

Rookie Hayden Wesneski allowed just one run on Tuesday in 5.0 innings pitched and centerfielder Christopher Morel cemented the victory in the fifth inning with a three-run homer off of Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola.

It has been must watch television for the Cubs of late, as they are showing that they have the young talent to truly compete in the coming seasons. A sweep of a playoff-hopeful like the Phillies would truly help cement those feelings.

How to Watch:

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Date: Thursday, Sept. 29

Time: 1:20 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Javier Assad will take the mound for Chicago and will face off against Ranger Suárez as he gets the ball for Philadelphia.

