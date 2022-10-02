How to Watch Cubs and Reds Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Chicago Cubs and Reds Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Chicago Cubs just edged out the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday for a 2-1 victory over their National League Central rival. That win also marked a series win, something the Cubs have been doing a lot of lately.
It also means that their final homestand at Wrigley Field of the 2022 MLB season was a series victory.
They will go for the sweep against the Reds on Sunday in their final home game of the season. It's always a bittersweet moment.
Yes, Chicago didn't quite live up to what their fans were so hopeful for to start the season. But they did give their fans renewed hope for the 2023 MLB season.
The end of the season is special if only to help quickly usher in the next window of contention.
How to Watch:
Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
Date: Sunday, Oct. 2
Time: 1:20 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
Chase Anderson (2-3, 4.70 ERA) will take the bump for the Reds while ace Marcus Stroman will close out the season at Wrigley Field for the Cubs!
