How to Watch Cubs at Pirates Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Pirates Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Chicago Cubs were shoutout on Saturday evening by the Pittsburgh Pirates in a score of 6-3. Cubs starter Wade Miley bounced back after a rocky start last week and tossed 4.0 innings of one-run ball.
The offense was held silent and to just five hits all evening. The only sign of life was a Christopher Morel double, but none was enough to plate a runner.
Chicago will look to get back on track and attempt to win the four-game series on Sunday.
How to Watch:
Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
Date: Sunday, Sept. 25
Time: 1:35 p.m. CDT
TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
Adrian Sampson will take the mound for the Cubs in the final game of the series. Luis Ortiz will get the start for the Pirates.
It will be another National League Central showdown between two rebuilding teams, however, one has a vastly different trajectory than the other.
