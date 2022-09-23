How to Watch Cubs at Pirates Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
It's always nice getting another "W" in the win column no matter what type of season you're having. To have a player make history while doing it? Even better. That's exactly what happened with Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs.
En route to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wesneski made MLB history, becoming the 123rd pitcher to toss an immaculate inning. He did it in the fifth inning on Thursday night as he tossed nine-straight strikes to record three outs. A thing of beauty.
While Thursday's win may not change the trajectory of the season with just 12 games left in the 2022 MLB season, but just like on Thursday, history can still be made. Don't miss out on the action!
How to Watch:
Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
Date: Friday, Sept. 23
Time: 5:35 p.m. CDT
TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
Javier Assad (1-2, 3.86 ERA) will face off against Pirates starter Bryse Wilson (3-9, 6.07 ERA) in what appears to be a favorable matchup for Chicago on Friday evening.
