How to Watch Cubs at Pirates Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Chicago Cubs won a tightly contested matchup on Friday evening as they came out victorious 6-5 against their National League Central rivals the Pittsburgh Pirates.
That brought them to 2-0 on the four-game series, with the opportunity to win the set on Saturday evening. Wade Miley, who is coming off of a troubling start in which he went 3.0 innings pitched and gave up seven earned runs, will take the mound for the Cubs.
Luis Oviedo, who holds a 3.69 ERA on the season, will start opposite of him for the Pirates.
Chicago is trying to end their season on a high note while also allowing MLB-ready prospects the opportunity to earn their stripes. It is a rebuilding year of course, but the contention window only draws nearer.
How to Watch:
Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
Date: Saturday, Sept. 24
Time: 5:35 p.m. CDT
TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
