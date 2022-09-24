How to Watch Cubs at Pirates Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Chicago Cubs won a tightly contested matchup on Friday evening as they came out victorious 6-5 against their National League Central rivals the Pittsburgh Pirates.

That brought them to 2-0 on the four-game series, with the opportunity to win the set on Saturday evening. Wade Miley, who is coming off of a troubling start in which he went 3.0 innings pitched and gave up seven earned runs, will take the mound for the Cubs.

Luis Oviedo, who holds a 3.69 ERA on the season, will start opposite of him for the Pirates.

Chicago is trying to end their season on a high note while also allowing MLB-ready prospects the opportunity to earn their stripes. It is a rebuilding year of course, but the contention window only draws nearer.

How to Watch:

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24

Time: 5:35 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!