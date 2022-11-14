Cubs Are the Betting Favorites to Land Correa

It has been reported that the Chicago Cubs are playing in the deep end of the shortstop free agency pool. So, it comes as little surprise that the shortstop the Cubs have "loved" since the 2012 MLB draft is the one that has the best chance to land with Chicago.

That shortstop is Carlos Correa and the Cubs have the best odds of any other team in MLB to land his services. According to OddsChecker, Chicago has +250 odds or a 28.6-percent chance of landing Correa.

The Cubs would benefit greatly from adding Correa as he would immediately be the biggest threat in Chicago's lineup, while adding elite, Platinum Glove defense up the middle. Additionally, he would bring experience and leadership to a team that is lacking in tested veterans.

While odds don't give any more insight into the actual thinking of what a team may do, it is telling in the sense that bettors and the industry both think Chicago has what it takes to secure Correa. Both in terms of interest and financial means.

