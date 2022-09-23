Smokies Force Elimination Game in Southern League Division Series

With elimination on the line Thursday night, the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate Tennessee Smokies knotted the Southern League division series at one game a piece.

Opposed by Los Angeles Angels top prospect, Chase Silseth, their task would be no easy feat. Though the 22-year-old righty had struggled in seven Major League starts, his 83.0 innings at Double-A were to the tune of a 2.28 ERA over 15 starts with 11.9 K/9.

Down early after Ben Brown surrendered a home run in the third, then an RBI single in the fourth, the Smokies' hopes were fading.

Nevertheless, it could have been worse. On a single to left field, Cole Roederer threw out Logan O'Hoppe at home trying to take the extra base, keeping the game knotted at one before Ryan Aguilar's single made it 2-1.

Until the sixth, Tennessee waited to answer back. The Smokies' reliever had held the Rocket City Trash Pandas silent. Now it was time to strike. Nelson Maldonado reached base on an error before Roederer followed his fourth inning heroics with a single.

Up to the plate stepped hero of the nigh, Chase Strumpf. Slashing .234/.379/.461 with 21 homers on the year, the Cubs 2019 second round draft has begun to make some noise in 2022.

But the noise off his bat was even louder when he crushed a three-run bomb to left-center field, giving the Smokies the lead, and what would eventually be the game.

Tennessee relievers Blake Whitney and Zac Leigh closed out the game without incident, and lest we forget Bailey Horn who pitched 2.1 scoreless with five strikeouts after Ben Brown exited to put the Smokies' in position to win.

The final game of the series will come Friday at 6:35 p.m. It can be watched for free online at MiLB.tv. If Tennessee wins, they will advance to their first Southern League Championship Series since 2013, looking to be declared sole champions of their league for the first time since 1978.

Also on the farm:

Triple-A: Iowa Cubs (66-78) at Omaha Storm Chasers (70-74): L 5-4 F/13

Allowing a crushing defeat in the 13th inning, reliever Brandon Little surrendered three singles to allowed the tying and go-ahead runs to cross the plate. He has a 4.47 ERA at Triple-A in 2022.

Narciso Crook crushed his 19th homer of the year, going 2-for-5 with 2 RBI.

Alexander Canario crushed his 35th home run at three levels on Thursday night. He improved his Triple-A slashline to .244/.407/.533. He'll look to make an impact at the Major League in 2023.

Double-A: Tennessee Smokies (1-1) vs Rocket City Trash Pandas (1-1): W 4-2

In addition to his outfield assist, Roederer went 2-for-3 with a walk.

Whitney pitched two scoreless innings. He didn't yield a single baserunner, striking out three in the process.

Horn almost outdid Whitney, despite the fact he allowed two baserunners, both on walks. Nevertheless, he retired seven batters, five of whom struck out.

