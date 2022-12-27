The Chicago Cubs are among the top-five teams that experienced the most improved farm systems heading into the 2023 MLB season.

The Chicago Cubs have been deemed one of the most improved farm systems of 2022 by MLB Pipeline. From the start of the 2022 baseball to the end, the Cubs had the fourth-largest jump in improvement.

Chicago boasts some truly talented prospects such as Pete Crow-Armstrong, MLB's number 30 prospect, Brennen Davis, Kevin Alcantara, and breakout star Matt Mervis.

Here is what MLB Pipeline had to say about the system:

"It’s difficult to think of now, but Pete Crow-Armstrong began the season with only six Minor League games on his résumé due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Fully healthy in 2022, he blossomed into a promising hitter who is capable of being an elite defender in center field, thus making him MLB Pipeline’s No. 30 overall prospect. He’s one of three Top 100 prospects for the Cubs now, all of which are outfielders, alongside Brennen Davis (No. 48) and breakout performer Kevin Alcantara (No. 86), who like Crow-Armstrong, was acquired in a '21 trade. The selection of College World Series star Cade Horton at No. 7 in the 2022 Draft was a big swing that could pay off if the former Sooners right-hander’s plus fastball and 65-grade slider translate well to the pros. Somehow, we’ve gotten this far without mentioning 36-homer man Matt Mervis, who went from obscurity to being potentially the Cubs’ Opening Day first baseman -- essentially the poster boy for the system’s improvements since the spring."

With the Cubs looking to contend beginning this year and moving forward, they have begun to add veterans to their young core. Having a strong farm system only strengthens their contention capability as it gives them additional capital in the trade market.

Additionally, it bolsters their current squad and allows Chicago to be able to allocate dollars elsewhere to help sustain their case of being a contender.

Look for the Cubs to continue rising in quality of the farm system rankings as the begin to push some of their talent higher into their system.

