Chicago Cubs Lineup Spurned in Latest Rankings
The Chicago Cubs are headed to Spring Training with a new and improved lineup and one goal on their mind: to contend.
The 2023 MLB season is going to be a wild ride for the Cubs and if everything breaks right for them they could push for the National League Central title. At the very least, their eyes are on one of the Wild Card spots.
Chicago added superstar Dansby Swanson, 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, Gold Glover Tucker Barnhart and Silver Slugger Eric Hosmer.
Despite all of these additions, a new ESPN+ lineups ranking from Bradford Doolittle, puts the Cubs lineup at #20. Out of 30. Crazy.
Here are his reasons:
The Cubs have at least put themselves in position to have a breakout offensive season, even if the baseline forecast is more middle of the pack. It's a resume without any really glaring weaknesses, though you'd maybe like to see some more walks. But there aren't any elite strengths either.
"Middle of the pack" might be more suitable or palatable. But this is also the same list that ranks the Pittsburgh Pirates, the second worst team in the National League in 2022, higher than the Cubs in terms of lineup talent.
Chicago is vastly improved this winter and at the end of the day these "rankings" mean almost nothing. When they perform and achieve their goal of making the postseason we can all look back on this and have a nice laugh.
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!