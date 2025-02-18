Chicago Cubs, Pitcher for Cross-Town Rival Agree to Minor-League Deal
The Chicago Cubs agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen, formerly of the Chicago White Sox to a minor-league deal, as reported by The Athletic on Monday.
Flexen could provide some much needed pitching depth for the Cubs. He threw 160 innings for the White Sox last season and tossed a gem in his last start of the season, when he threw 6.1 innings of shutout ball as the White Sox won their final home game of the season against the Los Angeles Angels.
His workload didn't translate to many wins. He finished the year with a 3-15 record and a 4.95 ERA. He appeared in 33 games and started 30. Flexen struck out 123 batters and had a WHIP of 1.519.
For his career, he is 30-49 and has a 4.95 ERA. He has made 110 career starts for four Major League teams as well as a team in Korea. Flexen also pitched for the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies.
Flexen's best season came in 2021 while with the Mariners as he went 14-6 with a career low 3.61 ERA. He threw 179.2 innings during the 2021 season. Flexen has proven he can throw a lot of innings.
Flexen made $1.750 million last season with the White Sox, per spotrac.com. Terms of the minor league deal signed with the Cubs on Monday were not disclosed. Like many deals, it likely comes wiht an invitation to Major League spring training.
Flexen will have the opportunity to win a roster spot in spring training.