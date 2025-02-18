Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs, Pitcher for Cross-Town Rival Agree to Minor-League Deal

The Chicago Cubs agreed to a minor-league deal with a starting pitcher who last threw for the cross-town Chicago White Sox.

Sep 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Flexen (77) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen, formerly of the Chicago White Sox to a minor-league deal, as reported by The Athletic on Monday.

Flexen could provide some much needed pitching depth for the Cubs. He threw 160 innings for the White Sox last season and tossed a gem in his last start of the season, when he threw 6.1 innings of shutout ball as the White Sox won their final home game of the season against the Los Angeles Angels.

His workload didn't translate to many wins. He finished the year with a 3-15 record and a 4.95 ERA. He appeared in 33 games and started 30. Flexen struck out 123 batters and had a WHIP of 1.519.

For his career, he is 30-49 and has a 4.95 ERA. He has made 110 career starts for four Major League teams as well as a team in Korea. Flexen also pitched for the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies.

Flexen's best season came in 2021 while with the Mariners as he went 14-6 with a career low 3.61 ERA. He threw 179.2 innings during the 2021 season. Flexen has proven he can throw a lot of innings.

Flexen made $1.750 million last season with the White Sox, per spotrac.com. Terms of the minor league deal signed with the Cubs on Monday were not disclosed. Like many deals, it likely comes wiht an invitation to Major League spring training.

Flexen will have the opportunity to win a roster spot in spring training.

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for Miami Dolphins On SI. Scott also does the same for the New York Giants On SI and Miami Hurricanes On SI. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and other college football championship bowl games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law.

