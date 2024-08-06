Chicago Cubs Predicted To Trade Fan Favorite in MLB Offseason
The Chicago Cubs are hoping to make a comeback down the stretch in the regular season and get into the playoffs. While that scenario is very unlikely, the hope is still alive.
However, assuming that doesn't happen, the team is expected to be very busy in the offseason.
Jed Hoyer wants to get the Cubs back into contention in 2025. He has been very vocal about that goal. In order to make that happen, some roster moves will need to be made.
One move that Chicago is being predicted to make involves trading a major fan favorite.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided has predicted that the Cubs will end up trading outfielder Mike Tauchman in the offseason to make room for younger players who will be ready to play.
"If the Cubs don't want to trade these prospects away, they're going to have to open room for them somehow. Getting rid of Tauchman would be the easiest way for them to accomplish that goal."
Looking at the farm system, Chicago has a lot of talent in the outfield. Names like Owen Caissie and Alexander Canario are getting close to being MLB ready.
Tauchman has been a fun player to watch. He brings energy each and every night and has made quite a few clutch plays. If he is moved, he will be missed by the fan base.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Tauchman has played in 79 games. He has hit for a slashline of .250/.346/.375 to go along with six home runs and 21 RBI.
Those numbers are far from elite, which would make him moveable. If the Cubs feel that one of their young outfielders is ready to come up, he would be the odd man out.
At 33 years old, Tauchman still has two years left on his contract after the 2024 season. Any team that acquires him would have him for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
All of that being said, this will be an option to keep an eye on as the offseason draws closer. Tacuhman would be a piece that would intrigue quite a few teams if he is made available.
While fans in Chicago absolutely love him, there is a very real chance that Tauchman might not be back with the team in 2025.