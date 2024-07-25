Chicago Cubs Receive Massive Injury Update on Important Star Player
The Chicago Cubs are heading towards what could be a very busy MLB trade deadline. With the team struggling coming out of the All-Star break, the expectation is that the team could become a seller.
One of the names that has been mentioned a lot in trade rumors is star first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger, who has been dealing with a finger injury, has also received some great news outside of the trade rumors.
According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, he doesn't have a specific date to return to the field, but Craig Counsell has indicated that he could return during the team's upcoming road trip.
This is good timing all around.
Not only because the trade deadline is less than a week away, but the Cubs need him back on the field badly.
Chicago's offense has struggled mightily in recent games. They have had little production and no consistency. Bellinger can help be a remedy to some of those issues.
While he hasn't had as big of a year as fans and the team were expecting, he has still been solid.
In 79 games this season, Bellinger has hit nine home runs and chipped in 37 RBI. He has also hit .269/.331/.410 on the year.
Granted, him being so close to a return does help both him and the Cubs if they choose to shop him in trade talks. There are quite a few contenders who have been rumored to be interested in Bellinger. With him so close to a return, he could make an immediate impact on a team that acquires him.
At 29 years old, Chicago could still view Bellinger as a big piece of their future. He has two years left on his deal after 2024, although he does have potential outs in each of those two years.
Jed Hoyer has made it clear that the Cubs want to compete in 2025. The moves they make at the trade deadline this year will be angled to help them get back into more serious contention next season.
Only time will tell whether or not Chicago moves Bellinger. It seems like it's a real possibility. However, he is still a huge part of the team and could very well be kept around.