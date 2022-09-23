Cubs Social Media Reacts to Wesneski's Immaculate Inning

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Thursday night, but the victory isn't the story line. Instead, it's rookie Hayden Wesneski, and rightfully so.

Wesneski became just the 123rd player in Major League Baseball history to throw an immaculate inning. For context, an immaculate inning is when a pitcher strikes out all three batters using the minimum number of pitches to do so.

There have been 317 no-hitters over the course of the sport's history and just 123 immaculate innings. Incredible.

The rookie joins an esteemed list and it adds more fuel to the fire that he could be here to stay. Here is how Cubs social media reacted to the legendary feat:

That is right, straight fire!

Well wouldn't that turn out to be a fleece by the Cubs. The fact the New York Yankees moved on from him too is just. . .

Speaking of the Yankees. . . And yes, pure nastiness.

At this point, the rookie just can't be stopped. We will take this performance as commonplace.

Straight dog indeed.

Who couldn't after that showing?

Wesneski obviously has the potential to be a key fixture in Chicago's rotation next season and beyond. Despite a losing record during a rebuilding year, it's moments like this that baseball fans live for.

Stay hot kid.

