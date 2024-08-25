Chicago Cubs Writer Fires Back At Misconception About Young Outfielder
The Chicago Cubs are going to need 22-year-old outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to be a huge part of their future. He has been one of the most talented young prospects in baseball for years and now has made the leap to being an everday player for the Cubs.
Crow-Armstrong is one of the fastest players in baseball and he plays with a lot of energy. He has been classified by many as a "flashy" player
While he brings a lot of entertainment to the diamond, characterizing him as a "flashy" player gives off a negative vibe. Now, a Chicago writer is firing back against the narrative about Crow-Armstrong.
Brendan Miller of CHGO shared a very strong perspective on X. He provided quite a few points of glowing praise about the young Cubs' outfielder.
"I want to push back on the narrative around Pete Crow-Armstrong—that he’s self-absorbed and prioritizes 'flash' over fundamentals. In my years following the Cubs, he’s one of the most misunderstood players I’ve seen."
Miller continued on, taking on the idea that Crow-Armstrong plays "too flashy."
"PCA is efficient, minimizing unnecessary movements while tracking the ball. His catches reflect thousands upon thousands of hours of practice combined (with) generational talent."
He also talked about Crow-Armstrong's arm and revealed even more about the kind of player that the youngster has been and is becoming.
"PCA throws faster than 95% of outfielders, with nearly every throw on a low plane. His arm alone provides more value than 85% of outfielders. ... PCA is a team-first baseball psycho. He’s humble yet confident—aware of weaknesses and confident in improving. His work ethic shows in minimalist catches—it’s not about flash; it’s how his brain works after years of nonstop practice in CF."
Coming into Sunday's MLB action, Crow-Armstrong has had an up-and-down season.
He has hit seven home runs to go along with 31 RBI, while batting .220/.270/.386. Clearly, those aren't the best numbers, but he has been playing much better of late at the plate.
Of course, his defensive ability has been on full display this year. He has also been dangerous on the basepaths.
It's always easy to criticize a young player. Crow-Armstrong does have a "flashy" play style, but it has nothing to do with his character or the way he views the game. He simply has elite athletic ability and a lot of confidence for a young player.
Crow-Armstrong is going to be a huge part of the future for Chicago and if he reaches his full potential will be a legitimate superstar for years to come.