Can Christian Vázquez Make Up For Lost Production?

It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs are looking for help at catcher.

After the loss of Willson Contreras, the Cubs, who plan to be competitive in 2023, only roster Yan Gomes and P.J. Higgins at catcher. Neither can confidently start every day at Wrigley Field for a team with playoff aspirations.

Thus, the free agent market tempts Jed Hoyer and the Cubs brass — who have already begun to shake their weight around.

According to report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Chicago has already been in contact with 2022 world champion Christian Vázquez.

The former-Red Sox' catcher is no Contreras, he's never been an All-Star or received an award, but what he lacks in personal accolades he makes up for in experience.

The Cubs host a young roster with very little playoff experience.

Vázquez brings that in spades. No only has he caught a no-hitter at the World Series, but he has boasts two rings from his time with Boston in 2018, and with the Houston Astros in 2022.

With 99 postseason plate appearances, Vázquez could be a leader for a club currently going through growing pains.

Though his offensive track record is rocky, he's always been a superb defensive player. He's never had a season with fewer than 3.9 framing runs, and during 2022, Vázquez saved 8.9 runs via framing.

The dichotomy of his 2022 was broken up by the trade deadline and his .759 OPS with Boston compared to his .585 OPS with Houston. But no matter which offensive version of Vázquez the Cubs could receive, they'll undoubtedly be getting an upgrade behind the plate.

