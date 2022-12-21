Swanson Shares Emotional Reason Why He Joined the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs introduced their newest shortstop and superstar Dansby Swanson on Wednesday. In his introductory press conference, Swanson touched on numerous topics including what he hopes to accomplish with the team and what drew him to the franchise.

But in the midst of that was an emotional story about his grandfather that was a water works inducer.

Swanson's grandfather died the die after his wedding earlier this year. He grew up just down the street from his grandfather and the two were very close and bonded over baseball. Every day when he would come home from school his grandfather would have the Cubs on the television.

"I was always like, 'Pops, we're in Atlanta, dude. We're Braves fans,'" Swanson recounted. "He loved baseball so much, and all he ever wanted me to be was doing what I'm doing now."

Growing up in Atlanta and playing for the Braves and now playing for Chicago, one of his grandfather's other teams, is one of the emotional reasonings that drew Swanson to the Cubs.

"To be able to play for two of my grandfather's two favorite teams means literally, like, the world to me," Swanson said.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!