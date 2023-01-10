Inside the Cubs had the opportunity to chat with Chicago Cubs infielder Sergio Alcántara just prior to him taking the field for Licey in the Dominican Winter League.

As the rain was coming down in Santo Domingo, Licey was getting ready to take on Los Gigantes in what would be one of the final round robin games of the Dominican Winter League.

Just thirty minutes prior to first pitch, Chicago Cubs infielder Sergio Alcántara made himself available to us for a short interview. Despite the time crunch with first pitch rapidly approaching, Alcántara showed just how down to earth he was by granting some time to Inside the Cubs.

Upbeat, positive, and with a huge smile on his face, Alcántara answered some quick questions from us. Unlike in the United States, there was no professional translator. So, please forgive the rusty Spanish as I had to pull from back in my time at Texas A&M.

Still, in a small storage room attached to the stadium, we were able to get some fun answers from the budding 26-year-old.

Kayla Skinner: What are you looking forward to most for the next MLB season?

Sergio Alcántara: I am concentrating the most on getting better at batting. Batting is a very important thing. I need to get better at it in order to compete in 2023. Being good at batting will help me to be part of [MLB].

Skinner: What are some things you value about your team and experience here in the Dominican Winter League?

Alcántara: I am very excited to have the opportunity to compete and to have my family support me here. They are always there for me. Family is the best support there is! That is all I need in order to succeed.

Skinner: What are you currently focusing on to improve your game in 2023?

Alcántara: Playing defense is very important to getting better at batting. I had to practice defense since I was a little boy. I have become better with time and with the opportunities I have had when playing.

Unfortunately, that was all the time we had with Sergio. He had to quickly get ready for the game and we couldn't keep him any longer. However, he was a consummate professional. One can easily tell how much passion he has for his family, country, and the great game of baseball!

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!