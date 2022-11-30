FOCO Announces Cubs Holiday Bobble Bro Bobblehead

Are you ready for one of the best stocking stuffers of the holiday season? If so, look no further than FOCO USA's newest Holiday Bobble Bro Bobblehead collection featuring Chicago Cubs mascot Clark!

These are some of the most accessible FOCO bobbleheads as they will retail at just $30 and stand at four inches tall. They will also be without a limit, diverting from FOCO's usual practice, which means you don't have to worry about them selling out!

Here is how to purchase one exclusively from FOCO USA!

In this collection, Clark is featured wearing a reindeer-themed hat, while also sporting a scarf with a baseball and bat in hand.

Perhaps best of all, this collection is already in stock and ready to ship, which means it will be on your doorstep in plenty of time for the holidays!

Don't miss your opportunity to get your hands on some of the best Chicago Cubs sports memorabilia on the market!

