Neither of Cubs' Top Rookies Garner Votes for Rookie of the Year Award

The BBWAA's Rookie of the Year awards were announced on Monday evening. Outfielder Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners took home the award for the American League while Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves was the recipient for the National League.

However, neither Seiya Suzuki or Christopher Morel, the Chicago Cubs top rookies, received a third place vote. Therefore, they didn't end up on the list.

Atlanta's Spencer Strider and St. Louis Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan rounded out the top three spots. Meanwhile, Arizona's Jake McCarthy, Cincinnati's Alexis Díaz and Nick Lodolo, and Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz all received votes.

Even though neither of Suzuki or Morel garnered any Rookie of the Year votes, they did play a large factor in the successes the Cubs were able to find during the 2022 MLB season. Suzuki solidified his spot in right field, while Morel likely performed well enough to have a spot on the team next year in some capacity.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!